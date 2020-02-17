Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 134,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.