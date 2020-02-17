Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $75.39 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

