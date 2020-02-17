Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

INST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,527 shares. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Instructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Instructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 705,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,890,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Instructure by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Instructure by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

