Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,419,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,162 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $223,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $96.86 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

