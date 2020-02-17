Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

