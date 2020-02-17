Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $260.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

