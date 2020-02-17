International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 932,336 shares. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

