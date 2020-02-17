InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 745,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,769 shares during the quarter. InterXion comprises 7.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in InterXion were worth $62,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

