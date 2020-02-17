Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 250.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $304.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $304.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

