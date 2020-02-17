Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,231,564. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $603.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

