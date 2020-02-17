Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.96, approximately 8,608 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.35% of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

