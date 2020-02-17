Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 173,604 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,604 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in VMware were worth $296,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $161.82 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

