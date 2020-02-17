Investec Asset Management LTD Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $129,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

GS stock opened at $237.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.49. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

