Investec Asset Management LTD Has $148.41 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,221,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Hess were worth $148,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125,139 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,041,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

