Investec Asset Management LTD Has $481.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $481,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.