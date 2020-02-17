Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $360,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

