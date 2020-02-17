Investec Asset Management LTD Makes New $113.14 Million Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 656,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,360,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of ICLR opened at $175.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

