Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Acquires New Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

