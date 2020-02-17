Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $156.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

