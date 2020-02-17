Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $22.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after buying an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,826,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $102.56 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.