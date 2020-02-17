Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $26.67 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 613.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for 2.2% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $26,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

NYSE RTN opened at $227.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.