Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 222,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,636,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STT opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
