Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 222,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

