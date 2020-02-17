Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Purchases 2,589 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $304.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

