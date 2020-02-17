Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norma Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ):

2/12/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €36.90 ($42.91). 45,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average is €33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Norma Group SE has a 52 week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of €49.26 ($57.28).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

