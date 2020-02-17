IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $255,253.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

