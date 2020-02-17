Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Iradimed worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,450 in the last 90 days. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $305.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

