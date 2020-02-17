iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,028 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

