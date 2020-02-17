iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

