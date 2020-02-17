iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $339.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

