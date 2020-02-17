iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,267,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

