iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.21, approximately 2,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

