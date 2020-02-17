iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $87.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.