iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.01. 1,195,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

