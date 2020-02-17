iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $162.18. 184,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.63 and a twelve month high of $162.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

