iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

IYK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.40. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $114.99 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

