iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 258,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

