Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Itron worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.79. 110,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,906. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

