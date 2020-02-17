J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $110.07. 923,095 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

