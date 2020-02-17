J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “j2 Global reported impressive fourth-quarter 2019 results. The company witnessed year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, driven by solid performance of the cloud services and the digital media business segments. Cloud services benefited from higher fixed subscriber revenues. The company’s effort to strengthen its speedtest intelligence service is driving subscription revenues. Acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s footprint in service areas like VPN and security. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the data backup business is a concern. Also, margins are likely to be under pressure as revenues from the Digital Media segment increase the top-line mix. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is likely to be hurt by cybersecurity investments.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 664,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,746. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 86,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

