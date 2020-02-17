Jeneq Management LP Raises Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 2.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,702 shares of company stock worth $29,148,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

