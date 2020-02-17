JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $21.27 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $201,679. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.