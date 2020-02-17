JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 5,467,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

