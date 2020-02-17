Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.50% of Joint worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 159,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,673.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 560.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Joint Corp has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 million, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.94.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.