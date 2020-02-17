Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $364.00

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 363.38 ($4.78), with a volume of 151875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.91. The company has a market cap of $500.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

