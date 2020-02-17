Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

KAI opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,112.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,251. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

