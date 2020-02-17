Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $695,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,173. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $105.63 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

