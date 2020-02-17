Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.36.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $537,500.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

