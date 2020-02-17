Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 259,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on K. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

