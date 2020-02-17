Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,269 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

K stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

