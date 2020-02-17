KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KEMET by 45.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KEMET by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in KEMET by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in KEMET by 6.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

